PM urges religious leaders to unite in defending justice and humanity

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on religious leaders of all faiths to play a stronger role in defending justice, compassion and universal values amid rising global distrust and moral decline.

He urged for a united front among faith leaders to defend the very essence of humanity and belief during his opening remarks at the 2nd International Summit of Religious Leaders.

“All religious leaders must unite and defend what humanity is and what belief is,” Anwar stated.

He expressed concern over what he described as a decline in trust and a deficit among political leaders in understanding the true meaning of justice, humanity, and good values.

Anwar highlighted contradictions in global leadership, noting that many speak of democracy and human rights yet fail to apply those values consistently.

“I’m just appealing to religious leaders now to take up that task, because in my limited experience in governance, talking to leaders, I see so many contradictions, which I sometimes see as blatant hypocrisy,” he said.

He stressed that religious leaders have a moral duty to unite people, promote respect and understanding, and stand up for universal values with courage, beyond political hesitation.

Reflecting on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Anwar said the tragedy revealed the international community’s loss of moral clarity and abandonment of justice.

“Every day you see babies being killed, houses and people being bombed,” he observed.

He questioned the global conscience, asking “Where is the voice of conscience that stands for our faith and moral values?”

Anwar also highlighted Malaysia’s commitment to maintaining peace and harmony by engaging with all communities.

“I’m in a country where 60 per cent are Muslims, an abundant number of Christians, Hindus, Buddhists and some ‘enemies’. And we have to deal, not necessarily to satisfy or easily satisfy everyone, but we have to engage,” he explained.

He referenced Islamic principles from Maqasid Syariah, including protecting life, property, honour and dignity for every human being.

Anwar made clear that while Malaysia respects freedom of speech, it will not tolerate those who incite racial or religious hatred.

“You create havoc and preach hatred against any other race or religion, we will go hard on you because you will destroy the very fabric of this country,” he affirmed.

The Second International Summit of Religious Leaders 2025 was organised by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) in collaboration with the Muslim World League (MWL).

Also present were MWL secretary-general Sheikh Dr Mohammad Abdul Kareem al-Issa and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar. – Bernama