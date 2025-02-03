PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has confirmed to have seized cash amounting to approximately RM170 million in various international currencies along with 16 kilograms (kg) of pure gold bars estimated to be worth almost RM7 million in its ongoing investigations into corruption and money laundering involving officers linked to former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

MACC stated that the seized cash include foreign currencies such as Baht, Riyal, Pound Sterling (GBP), Korean Won, Euro, Swiss Franc, and Yuan.

In a statement, MACC said it was the result of inspections at the residence and three other premises believed to be safehouses following the arrest of four individuals last week.

“The focus of the investigation is on the expenditure and acquisition of funds for promotional and publicity purposes while he (Ismail Sabri) was leading the country.

“This investigation is being conducted in accordance with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001,“ the commission said in a statement today.

Previously, two individuals with the title Datuk were among four former senior officers of Ismail Sabri, who were detained by the MACC to assist in further investigations into several cases linked to corruption during his administration.

In addition, an executive officer of a foundation and a woman who was also an assistant to a special officer were also detained by the anti-corruption agency.

Commenting further, the MACC said the former Prime Minister had been ordered to make a declaration of assets under Section 36(1) of the MACC Act 2009 on December 11, 2024.

The anti-graft agency also confirmed that the asset declaration had been officially made by Ismail Sabri on February 10.

“Additionally, Ismail Sabri has appeared at the MACC’s office to give his statement on February 19.

“However, MACC does not rule out the possibility that he will be called back to assist in further investigations,“ it said.

MACC said that it has also identified almost 10 witnesses who will be called in the near future to assist in the investigation.

“This commission would like to emphasise that the investigation is being conducted independently, professionally, and in accordance with the law in force.

“MACC is committed to ensuring that any form of misconduct related to corruption and money laundering is dealt with firmly in the interest of the country,“ the commission added.