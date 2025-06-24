PMO criticizes misleading infographic on IGP, demands better fact-checking

KUALA LUMPUR: The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has condemned a misleading infographic published by a local media outlet involving the newly appointed Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail. The PMO emphasized the critical need for responsible journalism and stricter fact-checking standards to prevent misinformation.

Senior Press Secretary to the Prime Minister, Tunku Nashrul Tunku Abaidah, stated that baseless accusations against public servants, especially law enforcement officials, are unethical and could damage public trust in institutions.

“The MADANI government upholds media freedom as a pillar of democracy. However, freedom without accountability only leads us further from the truth,“ he said during the PMO’s Daily Briefing.

The controversial infographic, which circulated widely on social media, falsely suggested political affiliations between the IGP and a particular party. Tunku Nashrul warned that such editorial errors could create harmful misconceptions about civil servants and national institutions.

On June 20, the media outlet posted the infographic on Instagram, sparking confusion over Mohd Khalid’s alleged political involvement. PKR secretary-general Datuk Dr Fuziah Salleh later clarified that the IGP had no ties to the party.

Following public criticism, the outlet issued an apology and suspended staff responsible for the error. The PMO reiterated that media organizations must prioritize accuracy to maintain credibility and public confidence.