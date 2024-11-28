PMO extends condolences over passing of two RTM staff

KUALA LUMPUR: The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) today extended its condolences to Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) over the recent passing of two of its staff members.

They are RTM Broadcasting Department International Relations Section Assistant Director Khairul Azli Rahim and Jazarul Arif Jamaludin, Head of the Camera Unit at RTM’s Visual Unit.

“May their families be granted strength in facing this difficult time,” said the PMO in a Facebook post.

Khairul Azli, 45, passed away at 5.16 pm yesterday at the Intensive Care Unit of Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) due to brain haemorrhage.

Jazarul Arif died at 1.52 am on November 22 at the University Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM) after complaining of breathing difficulties.