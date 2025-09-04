TAPAH: Perikatan Nasional (PN) Tapah chairman Abdul Muhaimin Malek, 43, has been announced as the coalition’s candidate for the Ayer Kuning by-election scheduled for April 26.

The announcement was made by PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man during a candidate announcement ceremony held at Padang Awam, Tapah Road, tonight.

“We carried out surveys across all community segments to identify the qualities the people of Ayer Kuning value in a leader or candidate.

“Following a thorough screening process, the PN leadership has decided to field Abdul Muhaimin as our candidate for Ayer Kuning,” he said.

Tuan Ibrahim added that Muhaimin, who is also the PAS Tapah Division chief and a native of Ayer Kuning, is well-positioned to reclaim the seat currently held by Barisan Nasional (BN).

Also present at the event were Gerakan president Datuk Dr Dominic Lau Hoe Chai, Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin, and Perikatan Nasional election director Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

Yesterday, Tapah UMNO division secretary Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir was announced as BN’s candidate, while today, Parti Sosialis Malaysia once again named its deputy secretary-general Bawani KS as its candidate for the by-election.

The Ayer Kuning by-election was called following the death of its incumbent, Ishsam Shahruddin, 58, who died of a heart attack while playing football at Stadium Bandaraya, Penang, on Feb 25.

The Election Commission has set polling day for April 26, with nomination day on April 12 and early voting on April 22.