HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 May 2025 - Castel Châteaux & Grands Crus proudly announces the Best Young Sommelier Competition by Castel Châteaux & Grands Crus – Asia Edition 2025, a landmark event designed to cultivate and celebrate the next generation of sommeliers talent throughout Asia. This prestigious competition will serve as a crucial stepping stone for candidates, preparing them for future success on both local and international stages. This year, Vietnam will have the honor of hosting the competition, welcoming aspiring sommeliers from numerous regions, including China, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam.

The preliminary selection round has successfully concluded across regions in March and April, indentifiying the top 10 young talents who will be representing their nations in the semi-final and final rounds, taking place in Vietnam from May 20th to 21st, 2025, at Mai House hotel in Ho Chi Minh City.

Dedicated to nurturing the next generation of wine professionals, the competition provides a platform for young sommeliers aged 18 to 30 to demonstrate their expertise and passion. Candidates will progress through three rigorous stages: preliminary selection, semi-finals, and finals. This year competition is particularly honored to have a distinguished judging panel of 8 renowned wine experts presiding over the semi-finals and finals.

The Top 10 candidates competing in the semi-final and final rounds for the Best Young Sommelier Competition by Castel Châteaux & Grands Crus – Asia Edition 2025

The preliminary round was notably supported by the esteemed local sommelier associations: the Hong Kong Sommelier Association, the Sommelier Association of Malaysia, the Sommelier Association of Singapore, the Taiwan Sommelier Association and the Indonesia Sommelier Association, to organize the selections in their respective regions.

On May 20th, the semi-finalists will participate in a private event featuring a thorough written examination and educational workshops to assess and elevate their knowledge and skills. The top three performers will proceed to the public final on May 21st. This final round will be a dynamic public showcase where finalists will demonstrate their expertise through live performances judged on wine region knowledge, sensory analysis, food pairing, and service technique.

The winner will receive a special prize package: a five-day immersive experience in Bordeaux, exploring the prestigious Castel Châteaux & Grands Crus estates; a Château Montlabert gift box; and a bottle of Château Beychevelle. The winning association will also be awarded a case of Castel wines and an exclusive online masterclass.

A Commitment to the Asian Sommelier Community

“We are thrilled to host the Best Young Sommelier Competition – Asia Edition 2025, bringing together talented young sommeliers from across the region” stated Mrs. Stephanie Voy, APAC Senior Marketing Manager at Castel Châteaux & Grands Crus. “This initiative underscores our commitment to fostering strong connections within the Asian sommelier community and empowering the next generation of wine professionals. We aim to provide an enriching and unforgettable experience, offering valuable knowledge, insights into Bordeaux wines, and unparalleled networking opportunities for the candidates.”

