PN’s RM6,000 cash aid proposal called rhetorical and baseless

KUALA LUMPUR: Perikatan Nasional’s proposal to provide RM6,000 cash assistance to the people is unfounded and merely rhetorical.

Political Secretary to the Minister of Finance Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim said PN had the opportunity to implement such measures during its time in power but failed to do so.

“The people should be cautious of such statements and be realistic about the nation’s financial capacity,“ he told reporters after opening the 10th ASEAN Young Entrepreneurs Carnival at MATRADE.

He was responding to Opposition leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin’s proposal to reintroduce Bantuan Prihatin Nasional aid of up to RM6,000 annually.

Muhammad Kamil noted that aid distributed during PN’s administration was partially funded by the government and sourced from the Employees Provident Fund.

He emphasised that total cash assistance distributed by the current government is significantly higher compared to previous years.

The previous BPN scheme offered a maximum of RM2,000, while the current Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah allows households to receive up to RM4,600. – Bernama