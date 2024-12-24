KUALA LUMPUR: The Sungai Besar Fishermen’s Association (PNK) and its general manager were charged in the Kuala Selangor Sessions Court today with 34 counts of selling 382,080 litres of diesel to an unlicensed diesel wholesaler and failing to maintain proper transaction records.

General manager, Fikri Mohd Khomari, 39, and PNK, represented by its chairman Hamdan Ujang, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read before Judge Nurul Mardhiah Mohammed Redza.

On charges one to 17, Fikri is accused of selling 382,080 litres of subsidised diesel to Soon Wang Trading, violating sub-regulation 3(1) of the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974 at PNK’s premises in Sungai Besar, Sabak Bernam, Selangor, between Feb 2 and March 4.

He was charged under Section 22(1) of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 (Amendment 2005), which carries a maximum fine of RM1 million or imprisonment of up to three years, or both.

Repeat offenders are liable to a fine of up to RM3 million, imprisonment for up to five years, or both upon conviction.

PNK faces 17 charges related to the same sale, at the same location and time, under Section 22(2) of the Act, which carries a maximum fine of RM2 million, and up to RM5 million for subsequent offenses, upon conviction.

Fikri faces an additional 17 counts of failing to maintain stock records, such as the supplier’s name and address, purchase price, buyer’s name and address, and sale price of the diesel, thereby violating sub-regulation 13(2) of the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974.

The offences allegedly occurred at the same premises on March 5, 2024, with the charges brought under Section 22(1) of the Act, which carries the same penalties.

PNK was also charged with 17 counts of failing to maintain the same stock records at the same location, under Section 22(2) of the Act, which provides similar penalties.

Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) deputy public prosecutor Mohd Sophian Zakaria proposed bail at RM200,000 with one surety for Fikri on all 34 charges.

He requested additional conditions that Fikri surrender his passport and report monthly to the police station until the conclusion of the case.

“The bail sum offered is appropriate given that the case involves public interest and the accused has abused the diesel subsidy provided by the government,” he said.

“The diesel was meant for retail sale, specifically to fishermen. But the accused sold the subsidised fuel to an unlicensed diesel wholesaler,“ said Mohd Sophian, who was assisted by Mohamad Hakiim Izani.

Fikri was represented by lawyer Navin Punj, while PNK was represented by lawyer Mohaji Selamat.

The court granted bail Fikri bail at RM50,000 with one surety for all 34 charges, with the additional conditions requested by the prosecution.

The next case mention is scheduled for Jan 23.