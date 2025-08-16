Police and MCMC track TikTok user over fake Zara Qairina post-mortem claims

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) are tracking a TikTok user who falsely claimed to be a surgeon involved in the post-mortem of Zara Qairina Mahathir.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil stated that the individual falsely asserted his presence during the procedure on Aug 10.

The Health Ministry confirmed the person was neither a specialist nor a staff member.

Fahmi said the TikTok user spread misinformation during a live session, misleading the public.

The false claims went viral, causing widespread confusion.

He addressed the issue after launching the National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang 2025 campaign at the Teacher Education Institute (Malay Language Campus).

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad verified the false claims through an official report.

Deputy director-general (Medical) Datuk Dr Nor Azimi Yunus confirmed the forensic team had no such specialist involved.

The TikTok user has since set his account to private, complicating investigations.

Fahmi warned the public against believing unverified social media content.

Spreading false information is punishable by fines of up to RM500,000.

Zara Qairina was pronounced dead at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu on July 17.

She was found unconscious near her school dormitory in Papar on July 16. - Bernama