KOTA BHARU: The General Operations Force (GOF) Southeast Brigade has foiled a human trafficking attempt with the arrest of 14 foreigners, including four children, in an operation in Kampung Paya Lada, Ketereh last night.

Its commander, Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the 11.45 pm raid on a house led to the arrest of eight males and six females, four of them children, all believed to be Myanmar nationals.

“All failed to produce valid identification or travel documents and are believed to have been smuggled into the country illegally,” he said in a statement, adding that a man, 24, and a woman, 27, were believed to have acted as guides in smuggling the whole group into Malaysia.

“The man also had a Yaba pill on him. All of them are currently being investigated under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

“Both guides are also being investigated under Section 26J of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (ATIPSOM) Act 2007,” he said, adding that all the suspects have been taken to the Kota Bharu district police headquarters for further action.