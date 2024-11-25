JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 174 individuals, including 162 foreigners, were arrested in a series of 16 raids under Op Noda in several areas in Johor from Nov 16 to 25.

Johor police chief Datuk M Kumar said nine local men and three local women were arrested in the operation conducted around Johor Bahru, Iskandar Puteri and Batu Pahat that targeted prostitution in entertainment outlets, massage parlours and hotels.

“Also, 29 foreign men and 133 foreign women were arrested. All suspects are aged between 18 to 54,” he said in a statement here today.

The police also seized items believed to be used in prostitution activities, including condoms, lubricants, tissue rolls, towels and RM14,174 in cash and found 101 bottles of alcohol with unpaid tax.

The case is being investigated under Section 372B and Section 373 of the Penal Code, Section 135(d) of the Customs Act 1967, along with Section 6(2) and 11(2) of the Johor State Entertainment and Places of Entertainment Enactment 4/98, he said, as well as Regulation 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963, Section 55B, Section 15(1)(c) and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.