MIGHT and universities boost REE as Malaysia’s flagship industry

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Industry-Government Group for High Technology (MIGHT) has joined forces with Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK) and Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah (UMPSA) to propel Rare Earth Element (REE) development as a key industry for Malaysia.

This collaboration aims to strengthen research, innovation, and commercialisation efforts while fostering technology sovereignty in the sector.

MIGHT President and CEO Rushdi Abdul Rahim highlighted the importance of this partnership in shaping national priorities.

“The initiative also aims to shape national priorities on REE, including talent development and capability building, knowledge exchange, research expertise and technical resources to support mutual research, innovation, and capacity-building initiatives,“ he said in a statement.

The three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed today focuses on enhancing academic curricula, training programmes, and research initiatives in REE and advanced materials.

The goal is to drive innovations with strong intellectual property potential and future commercial viability.

Malaysia holds significant REE resources, with an estimated 16.1 million metric tonnes of non-radioactive REEs (NR-REEs), valued at RM1 trillion.

By 2030, downstream production is projected to generate RM13.59 billion in revenue, primarily from super magnets and electric motors manufacturing.

However, UMPSA Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Yatimah Alias raised concerns about sustainability and environmental impact. “Since 2013, UMPSA’s Centre for Sustainability of Mineral and Resource Recovery Technology (SMAaRRT) has been developing capabilities across the full REE value chain,“ she noted.

UMK Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Arham Abdullah emphasised the need for sustainable extraction methods, particularly in Kelantan, which has abundant ion-adsorption clay deposits rich in REE.

“UMK’s Centre of Excellence, GREAT, was created to spearhead research, innovation, and industry collaboration in strategic mineral resources,“ he said.

Globally, the REE market is projected to reach USD 8.14 billion by 2032, growing at a 10.2% annual rate. MIGHT stated that this growth is driving intensified R&D among nations with substantial REE resources and industrial capabilities. - Bernama