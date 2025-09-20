Police arrest burglary suspect after viral Behrang expressway shooting

TELUK INTAN: Police have arrested a man believed to be involved in a burglary following an incident at the southbound Rest and Service Area of the North-South Expressway that went viral on social media.

Perak Police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin confirmed the suspect was apprehended by a crime prevention patrol team from the Tapah District Police Headquarters around 12.30 pm.

The suspect was travelling from Manjung to Kuala Lumpur in a Perodua Aruz multi-purpose vehicle when police initiated their pursuit.

Police were forced to fire a single shot at the tyre of the vehicle driven by the 35-year-old suspect during the operation.

Inside the suspect’s vehicle, police discovered various burglary tools including a police jacket among other items.

Noor Hisam praised the operation as an excellent example of inter-district police cooperation working as a unified team to apprehend the suspect successfully.

He confirmed that police are still tracking down two other vehicles believed to be linked to the arrested suspect.

The additional vehicles being sought include a Toyota Hilux and a Perodua Alza according to police investigations.

Noor Hisam expressed confidence that the case would be resolved completely with the arrest of the main suspect.

A viral video on social media showed police officers pursuing and intercepting a vehicle driven by a suspected criminal travelling against traffic.

The video footage captured the moment when the suspect re-entered the expressway during the dramatic chase.

A gunshot could be heard in the video before the suspect’s vehicle was successfully intercepted and blocked by officers.

Police were seen pulling the driver out of the vehicle immediately after stopping the suspect’s car.

The suspect was then ordered to lie down on the roadside while police conducted a thorough check of his vehicle. – Bernama