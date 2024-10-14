Police arrest Ipoh teacher for allegedly lip-kissing, hugging 12-year-old female student

PETALING JAYA: A 37-year-old teacher in a primary school in Ipoh has been detained by the police for allegedly committing sexual harassment against a 12-year-old pupil.

Perak police chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris said the suspect, who works as a senior assistant in the school, was taken into custody on October 11 after the victim’s mother lodged a police report.

“The 47-year-old mother reported that her daughter was hugged and kissed on the lips by the teacher.

“She also said the suspect sent indecent pictures to her daughter,” he told Malay Mail during a press conference at the Perak police headquarters, here, today.

Preliminary investigations, he said, found that the suspect, who had been working at the school for eight months, regularly harassed the girl.

Azizi confirmed that there were no other reports lodged against the suspect.

“For now there is only one victim. We will investigate if there are any other incidents,” he was quoted as saying.

The suspect, who has no prior criminal records, Azizi said, has since been remanded for six days until October 17.

The case, he added, is being investigated under Section 14 (A) Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which carries imprisonment of not more than 20 years and is also liable to whipping upon conviction.

It is learnt that the victim will not be transferred to another school as the Perak Education Department continues its internal probe into the case.

This was confirmed by Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh who also confirmed that the suspect had been immediately removed by the school following the alleged incident.

In a Facebook post, yesterday, Wong stressed that the victim should be protected while asking the public to give the victim space.