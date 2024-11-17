Police arrest security guard in fake job offer case involving DPM Fadillah’s name

KUALA LUMPUR: A security guard, suspected of being involved in the fake job offer case using the name of Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, was arrested yesterday at a government premises security post in Samarahan, Sarawak.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain confirmed that the 32-year-old man was detained at 12.45 pm, and two mobile mobile phones were seized from him.

The arrest followed a police report filed by a man on Oct 15, claiming to have received a job offer letter from the suspect, who posed as a secretarial officer at the DPM’s Office.

“The complainant had known the suspect since July and believed him to be a close aide to the DPM. Trusting the suspect, the complainant handed over personal documents, after which the suspect gave him two letters: one appointing him as a secretarial officer and another for a government quarters application.

“Verification with the complainant’s sister’s colleague confirmed that both letters were fake. He then filed a police report, fearing the documents might be misused for illegal purposes,“ he said when contacted.

Razarudin stated that investigations revealed the man, who has worked at a government premises in Samarahan, Sarawak, since 2018, had offered various federal government job opportunities to several friends, including the complainant, at the end of October.

“The suspect admitted he made these offers to gain attention from his friends, who believed he knew ‘higher-ups’ who could help them and enjoyed being treated as an important person.

“He also claimed that he did not misuse their personal data and did not ask his friends for any rewards for helping them,“ he said.

Razarudin further explained that the suspect confessed to destroying the fake job offer letters using a shredder at his workplace, and a check of his phone revealed conversations between him and the complainant about this case.

The case is being investigated under Sections 420 and 511 of the Penal Code for cheating and attempting to commit an offence, respectively. A remand application for the suspect was also filed today, he added.

Earlier, the media reported that the police launched an investigation after a civil servant in Kuching notified Fadillah via WhatsApp last Thursday about discovering two official letters from the Prime Minister’s Department at a government agency office in Kuching, Sarawak.

The letters, which mentioned Fadillah’s name, offered various positions and government quarters approvals.

They were circulated by an individual posing as an officer at Fadillah’s office, but the letters did not have his (Fadillah) signature.

Following this, Fadillah released a statement on Thursday denying that his office had issued appointment letters for individuals to serve as officers in his office.