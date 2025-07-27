Police arrest suspect in three food delivery robberies in Besut

JERTIH: Police have arrested a 32-year-old man suspected of robbing three female food delivery riders in Besut district.

The suspect, who targeted victims by luring them to remote locations, was apprehended in Kampung Gong Medang last Monday.

Besut district police chief Supt Azamuddin Ahmad Abu said the suspect’s method involved ordering food deliveries to abandoned houses in Kampung Gong Medang and Kampung Tembila.

“When the victims arrived, he would threaten them with a knife and steal their jewellery,“ Azamuddin explained during a press conference at the Besut police headquarters.

The first two victims lost jewellery and cash worth RM30,000 and RM200, respectively.

The third victim resisted, sustaining hand injuries but preventing the robbery.

Police recovered two melted gold bars (82.26g), a Honda City, and two mobile phones linked to the suspect.

Azamuddin confirmed the suspect has prior robbery convictions and tested negative for drugs.

He is currently remanded under Section 392/397 and Section 394 of the Penal Code. – Bernama