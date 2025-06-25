Police arrest three for drug trafficking in Sungai Buloh

KUALA LUMPUR: Police successfully dismantled a drug trafficking network with the arrest of three men in a coordinated operation last Thursday. The suspects, aged between 28 and 42, were allegedly involved in distributing drugs across Sungai Buloh and Hulu Selangor.

Sungai Buloh police chief Supt Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor stated that the first suspect was apprehended in Kampung Baru Subang, Sungai Buloh, leading to the subsequent arrests of two others in Bukit Beruntung.

“Total value of the drugs seized is estimated to be between RM30,000 and RM40,000. Preliminary investigations show that the modus operandi of this network is to order cannabis from neighbouring countries, which is sent via local courier companies before being sold in Klang Valley,“ he said in a statement on Tuesday (June 24).

Authorities confiscated 1,006.5 grams of cannabis, 40.93 grams of heroin, 57.56 grams of yaba pills, 3.32 grams of ecstasy pills, and 0.82 grams of syabu. The suspects have been remanded for five to seven days from June 20 to 26 under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.