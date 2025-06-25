China advancing toward high-income status, says Premier Li

TIANJIN (China): Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Wednesday that China is moving towards becoming a high-income country as a whole as the demand for consumption upgrade is robust in the world’s second-largest consumption market.

Li made the remarks when addressing the opening of the 16th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, in north China’s Tianjin Municipality.

China is confident in and capable of maintaining rapid economic growth, he stated.

It is striving to develop itself into a super-sized consumption powerhouse on the solid foundation of a manufacturing powerhouse and is willing to share its original technologies and innovative scenarios with the world.

The Chinese government will continue to foster a first-class business environment that is market-oriented, law-based, and internationalised, and always keep the doors wide open and warmly welcome businesses from all countries to invest and deepen their roots in China, he added.