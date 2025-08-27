Police arrest trio including couple in Kajang drug raids, seize RM757,760

KAJANG: Police have arrested three individuals including a couple for suspected drug smuggling activities and seized various drugs worth RM757,760 in two separate operations here on August 21.

Kajang police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof stated that officers raided a house at 5 pm that day and detained the couple, a 34-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man, who are suspected drug dealers.

Officers discovered four packets of drugs believed to be cannabis weighing 364 grammes with an estimated value of RM700 during the house inspection.

Police conducted a second raid at 9 pm the same day, arresting a 34-year-old man in a Perodua Myvi car near a housing area and seizing three packets of cannabis weighing 235 grammes worth approximately RM500.

The suspect led police to a house in Petaling Jaya believed to be the drug storage location, where officers found 22.2 kilogrammes of cannabis, 3.35 kilogrammes of ecstasy pills, 267 grammes of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine powder and 34 grammes of ketamine.

All three suspects tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol and had no previous criminal records according to police records.

The two male suspects have been charged in the Kajang Court under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 while the female suspect has been released to become a prosecution witness. – Bernama