Police await medical report in assault on disabled man

KUALA TERENGGANU: Police are still waiting for the medical report of a disabled man who was assaulted at the Pasar Tani Padang Astaka Chukai, Kemaman, on Jan 17.

Acting Kemaman district police chief DSP Wan Muhamad Wan Ja’afar said the investigation paper on the assault of Nor Al Faizan Jusoh, 47, has been submitted to the Attorney General’s Chambers.

However, he said that after reviewing the statements, the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s office directed the police to obtain a complete medical report from Kemaman Hospital.

“Therefore, police advise the public and social media users not to make any statements that could disrupt investigations or create public anxiety.

“Legal action may be taken against anyone who violates these regulations,” he said in a statement today.

Wan Muhamad added that the police will ensure the investigation is conducted transparently and fairly, with updates on the case provided as necessary.

So far, six men aged between 18 and 60 have been arrested in connection with the case, which has drawn significant attention, including from national leaders.