KUALA LUMPUR: Police busted an international drug trafficking syndicate with the arrest of three brothers, and seized various types of drugs worth over RM82 million in three separate raids in Kajang and Cheras on Thursday and Friday.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) acting director DCP Mat Zani@Mohd Salahuddin Che Ali said in the first raid at a three-storey house in Taman Nadayu, Kajang at 4.30 pm on Thursday, police arrested three local men believed to be the syndicate’s masterminds.

“At the time of the raid, the three men, aged between 27 and 39, were caught red-handed packing drugs. Further inspection of the house uncovered 830 packets of syabu (methamphetamine), 56 sacks containing syabu, a plastic basin containing syabu, and various drug-packing equipment,” he said during a press conference, here today.

Mat Zani said interrogation of the three suspects led to two more raids at condominium units in Cheras at 1.15 am and 1.50 am the next day, and 95 packs of ketamine, three packets of syabu, and 81 packets of ecstasy powder were discovered.

“The total amount of drugs seized was 2.165 tonnes, comprising 1,986 kilogrammes of syabu, 82 kilogrammes of ecstasy powder, and 97 kilogrammes of ketamine, with an estimated market value of RM82.14 million,” he said.

Mat Zani said police have also taken action under the Dangerous Drugs (Forfeiture of Property) Act 1988, and seized assets, including four cars owned by the suspects, valued at RM95,000.

“All suspects have been remanded for seven days until May 1 to assist investigations under Section 39(B) of the Dangerous Drugs Act,” he said.

He revealed that this was the first seizure of drugs from Latin America, believed to have been intended for local distribution before being resold in South Korea and Japan.

“Based on preliminary information, syabu can fetch up to RM400,000 per kilogramme in South Korea and Japan, much higher than the local market price,” he said adding that initial investigations also revealed that the syndicate smuggled drugs via sea route by declaring them as ‘plastic flakes’ (raw material for plastic products).

“Police are still investigating the link between this syndicate, which has been active this year, and the drug syndicates in Latin America. We believe there are still members of this syndicate who remain at large,” he said.

Mat Zani added that his team is also in contact with foreign drug enforcement agencies, including the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), to assist in the ongoing investigations.

“We believe this is an attempt by the South American drug syndicates to distribute their drugs here and use Malaysia as a transit point to third countries,” he said.