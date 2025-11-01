Police bust livestock smuggling ring worth over RM500,000

KOTA BHARU: The General Operations Force (PGA) Southeast Brigade crippled a livestock smuggling ring involving cows, buffaloes and goats valued at RM506,000 in a raid at Masjid Mukim Bakong in Pasir Mas, last Thursday.

PGA Southeast Brigade commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the operation which is part of ‘Op Taring Wawasan Kelantan,‘ led to the interception of two suspicious trucks at around 3.30 am.

“Upon inspection, we found eight cows weighing over 5,200 kg, four buffaloes weighing over 3,200 kg and 40 goats weighing over 4,000 kg, all being transported in an Isuzu truck without valid permits,“ he said in a statement today.

Two men, aged 28 and 30, were arrested. They were believed to have been transporting the animals for the local market, he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 36(1) of the Animals Act 1953 while the suspects and the seized animals were taken to Komtak Taman Bakti for further action.