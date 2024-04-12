Police complete investigation into UiTM Palapes trainee’s death

BANTING: The police investigation into the death of a Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Reserve Officer Training Unit (Palapes) trainee has been completed and the case will be forwarded to the Coroner’s Court for inquest proceedings.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said that the authorities are currently awaiting the official medical report, including the autopsy and laboratory results from the hospital.

“In terms of gathering witness statements, everything has been completed. We are now just waiting for the autopsy and laboratory reports.

“Once we have the medical report and so on, we will submit the information to the Coroner’s Court for the inquest proceedings,” he told reporters after the Kuala Langat district police chief’s conferment of ranks and handover of duties ceremony at the district police headquarters (IPD) here today.

Yesterday (Dec 3), Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim reportedly said that statements from 34 individuals, including coaching officers, medical officers, students, and the complainant in the case, had been recorded to assist with the investigation into the student’s death.

In the incident on Nov 10, the 25-year-old UiTM student reportedly fainted while participating in a training session at the parade ground. He was subsequently rushed to the hospital for treatment but was sadly reported to have passed away three days later.

In a separate matter, Hussein stated that the police have been fully prepared since October to face the Northeast Monsoon, with a focus on search and rescue (SAR) operations and ensuring public order in the event of flooding.

“We have not completely frozen leave for our personnel, but if the situation demands, we will call back those on leave to assist in operations should a flood occur,” he explained.