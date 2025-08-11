Police confirm abuse in toddler’s death in Kuala Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: Police have confirmed clear signs of abuse in the death of a 23-month-old boy in Kampung Banggol, Manir.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairuddin said the post-mortem revealed bleeding in the head and bruises on the victim’s body.

The boy’s biological father and stepmother, along with a doctor and nurse from Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital, have given their statements.

The incident occurred inside the home, where only the victim, the suspects, and the victim’s three-year-old brother were present.

Mohd Khairi said investigations linked the suspects, married for six months and known to keep to themselves, to the case.

He spoke after the handover of duty ceremony to Terengganu’s new deputy police chief, SAC Suffian Sulaiman.

Police are awaiting the victim’s full medical report before submitting investigation papers to the deputy public prosecutor.

A health check on the victim’s brother, now under the Social Welfare Department’s care, found no signs of abuse.

The father, 27, and stepmother, 30, have been remanded for seven days under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001. - Bernama