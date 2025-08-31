Police confirm death of theft suspect in Seremban lockup

SEREMBAN: Police have confirmed the death of a male detainee at the Seremban police station lockup yesterday.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad stated they received word of the 46-year-old man’s death at 6.30 pm after other detainees found him unconscious.

The man was arrested two days ago under Section 379A of the Penal Code for motorcycle theft.

He was healthy when taken to the magistrate for remand and made no complaints to the magistrate or the National Legal Aid Foundation.

“The medical team confirmed his death at the scene.”

“The police also informed his family members and conducted an investigation immediately,” he said in a statement tonight.

He added that autopsy results revealed no external or internal injuries to the victim.

Police are still waiting for the full hospital report to identify the true cause of death.

Review of CCTV footage from the lockup showed no signs of fights or suspicious movement that could have led to the death. – Bernama