Police confirm no foul play in UTM cadet’s death at PULADA

JOHOR BAHRU: Police have confirmed no criminal involvement in the death of a Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) Reserve Officer Training Unit (PALAPES) cadet at the Malaysian Army Combat Training Centre (PULADA) in Ulu Tiram.

Kota Tinggi district police chief Supt Yusof Othman stated that autopsy results showed no signs of criminal injuries on the 22-year-old victim’s body. Authorities are awaiting laboratory reports to determine the exact cause of death.

The incident occurred on July 28 when the cadet reportedly became disoriented and lost control during combat inoculation training at PULADA around 2.30 pm. He was rushed to Kota Tinggi Hospital by army medical officers but was pronounced dead in the emergency ward.

“The case is classified as sudden death and is under investigation by Kota Tinggi police station chief, ASP Abd Rahim Idris,” Yusof said in a statement. He added that a thorough probe is underway, including witness and medical officer testimonies.

The victim’s mother, Ummu Haiman Bee Daulatgun, had earlier filed a police report after noticing bruises on her son Syamsul Haris Shamsudin’s body, suspecting possible gunshot wounds.

UTM expressed deep sorrow over the student’s passing and pledged full cooperation with authorities for a comprehensive investigation. - Bernama