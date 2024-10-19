Police confirm receiving report of man being abducted

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor police confirmed receiving a police report regarding a man who was forcibly abducted by several individuals and forced into a car last Sunday.

Johor police chief Datuk CP M. Kumar said they received the report on Sunday at about 7.20 pm.

“This report was received as soon as the victim was released on the same day.

“Police are conducting an investigation, therefore the public is requested not to make any speculations or spread the news without verification,” he said in a statement today.

Asked to comment further, he asked for space for police to investigate and said latest developments would be announced in the future.