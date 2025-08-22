Police confirm serving witness summons to rapper in defamation case

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have confirmed that officers visited a rapper’s residence to serve a witness summons for an ongoing investigation.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus stated this action was taken under Section 111 of the Criminal Procedure Code following a July 31 report.

A 33 year old man filed the complaint after allegedly receiving offensive remarks from the rapper on Instagram.

“The complainant claimed that he received posts containing attacks in the form of comments, hate messages, accusations, and condemnations that defamed his character and reputation,“ Fadil said.

Authorities are investigating the case under Section 500 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

The rapper posted a video on Instagram showing police officers at his home and his attempt to contact authorities for clarification about their visit. – Bernama