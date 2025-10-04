Police deny info on gun in car plot to trap Yusoff Rawther

KUALA LUMPUR: A police officer testified in the High Court today, denying that the specific details provided by an informant regarding weapons allegedly hidden in a dark blue Nissan Teana were part of a plot to entrap Muhammed Yusoff Rawther, a former research assistant to a politician.

Sergeant Chong Choon Khen, 46, from the Special Investigation Division (D9) of the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent Headquarters (IPKKL), said this when cross-examined by defence lawyer Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali.

The case involves charges of drug trafficking and possession of imitation firearms against Muhammed Yusoff.

Muhammad Rafique: I put it to you that the raid was conducted based on specific information from the informant, to trap the accused.

Chong: I disagree.

Muhammad Rafique: I suggest that the information was indeed specific with the police already knowing the type and colour of the vehicle, its registration number and a pistol in it, even before the raid.

Chong: I disagree.

Questione by Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohamad Shahrizat Amadan about the nature of the information received, Chong clarified that the intelligence gathered under Ops Laras was not considered “specific” information, but rather general intelligence.

“If the information doesn’t lead to a successful operation, then it’s simply unsuccessful. There’s no classification of specific or non-specific. It is just information,“ he said.

Earlier, the seventh prosecution witness told the court that he was involved in Ops Laras, which was led by Inspector (Intelligence) Wan Muhammad Wan Ali from D9, IPKKL.

“On Sept 6, 2024, my team and I left the D9 IPKKL office around 7 am and arrived at the scene between 7.20 and 7.25 am. The surveillance was based on a briefing by Insp Wan Muhammad, who informed us to look out for a dark blue Nissan Teana with the plate number PMH 6391.

“Upon arrival, we located the vehicle parked by the roadside near the Senada Condominium in Bukit Kiara. We observed the car for about two hours when a man approached the car. We saw his hands move as if pressing the ‘alarm’ and trying to open the car door.

“Other members of the team and I then got out of our vehicle and were instructed by Insp Wan Muhammad to monitor the man,“ he said.

Chong testified that he was instructed by Inspector Wan Muhammad to handcuff the accused after his superior found a pistol inside the vehicle.

When questioned by Muhammad Rafique on why he proceeded to handcuff the accused despite Muhammed Yusoff’s claim that the black bag containing the pistol did not belong to him, Chong said he was instructed by his superior to do so.

“I don’t care what the accused says,” he added.

The hearing before Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin continues tomorrow.

Muhammed Yusoff is accused of trafficking 305 grammes of cannabis in a vehicle in front of the Kuala Lumpur police contingent headquarters surau at 10.15 am on Sept 6, 2024.

He was charged under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the death penalty or imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years and a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane upon conviction.

He was also charged with possession of two fake firearms near a condominium on Jalan Bukit Kiara at 9.25 am on Sept 6, 2024.

The charge, under Section 36(1) of the Firearms Act 1960, provides a maximum penalty of one year in prison or a fine not exceeding RM5,000, or both, upon conviction.