Police deny viral kidnapping claim at Limbang primary school

LIMBANG: Police have refuted viral social media claims alleging an attempted kidnapping at a local primary school here, describing them as false and baseless.

Limbang District police chief Supt Parum Niot said there were no reports or incidents related to any kidnapping attempt as alleged in the online messages.

He confirmed the information circulating on social media about an alleged attempted abduction of a pupil at a primary school here is untrue.

Parum urged the public not to engage in speculation that could cause unnecessary concern among the community.

Police have strengthened security monitoring at all school areas with continuous preventive measures in place to ensure student and staff safety.

He also warned against spreading false information that could disrupt public order.

Stern action could be taken under Section 505 of the Penal Code which carries a punishment of up to two years imprisonment, a fine, or both.

Legal action could also be pursued under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 which carries a maximum fine of 50,000 ringgit or up to one year imprisonment, or both.

The Sedition Act 1948 applies if the spread of false information incites racial, religious or anti-government sentiments.

Police will continue to monitor and take appropriate action against any individual found spreading fake news.

Parum urged the public to verify information through official police channels before believing or sharing it. – Bernama