Police detain lorry driver carrying protected animal species

KUANTAN: Police arrested a truck driver carrying a load of live animals suspected to be protected species at KM7 of Jalan Lipis-Benta, Lipis, on Monday.

Lipis district police chief Supt Ismail Man said the 27-year-old man was arrested at about 9.30pm while passing through a roadblock while on his way from Kota Bharu, Kelantan to Shah Alam, Selangor.

He said further inspection found that the animals were brought without permits and approvals from the Department of Wildlife Protection and National Parks (Perhilitan).

“Investigations also found that the driver had taken various species of animals at separate locations before being arrested by the police,“ he said in a statement today.

Ismail said the police seized 494 animals suspected to be various types of poultry and small mammals, including birds and wild chicken, as well as 228 baskets, a Mitsubishi Fuso lorry, and a mobile phone for further investigation.

He said the case was being investigated under the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 (Act 716).