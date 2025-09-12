Police detain three men in separate social media incitement cases

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have detained three men in connection with three separate cases involving the dissemination of seditious videos and social media comments containing criminal threats.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk M Kumar stated that investigations were conducted by the Classified Crime Investigation Unit between 8 September and 12 September following police reports.

He confirmed the first case on 8 September involved a 35-year-old man detained for uploading seditious comments capable of undermining public order through the Facebook account Jibbie Sahaq.

“The second case on 11 September involved a 69-year-old man detained after delivering a speech containing seditious elements and criminal threats during an incident in Kampung Sungai Baru.”

“The third case also on 11 September involved a 27-year-old man detained for uploading comments containing criminal threats against national leaders through the Facebook account Ayien Rose.”

Investigations are being conducted under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948, Sections 507 and 506 of the Penal Code, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Kumar emphasised that police will not compromise with individuals misusing social media to disseminate seditious statements or criminal threats.

“The public is advised to act more responsibly in their use of social media and to respect the laws in force,“ he concluded. – Bernama