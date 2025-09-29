Police detain two men distributing drug-infused herbal drinks in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested two men suspected of involvement in a syndicate distributing 3,4 Methylenedioxymethamphetamine mixed into herbal drinks.

The arrests followed a raid on an apartment in Jalan Yap Kwan Seng here last Thursday.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman stated that police also seized various types of drugs worth 251,000 ringgit during the 10.20 pm operation.

Among the confiscated items were 503 bottles of liquid suspected to be MDMA with an estimated weight of 239.5 kilogrammes.

Police also seized 298 grammes of MDMA powder, 20 grammes of Erimin 5 drug, and 19.6 grammes of ketamine.

Sulizmie Affendy revealed that the seized drugs could supply as many as 3,631 drug addicts.

He confirmed that urine screening tests showed both suspects tested positive for ketamine.

One of the suspects had a previous criminal record related to drugs according to police.

The first suspect aged 30 has been remanded until September 30.

The second suspect aged 32 has been remanded until October 2 to assist investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Police additionally seized two vehicles worth 50,000 ringgit and 140 ringgit in cash believed to be drug distribution proceeds.

The total value of all seizures amounted to 301,140 ringgit.

Sulizmie Affendy said the syndicate is believed to be targeting entertainment centres in the Klang Valley.

The group has been operating since the beginning of this year according to police investigations.

Their modus operandi involved renting houses through online applications as drug processing locations.

Both arrested men acted as couriers receiving approximately 100 ringgit per delivery.

The Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division of the Dang Wangi police headquarters is actively pursuing remaining syndicate members still at large. – Bernama