Police dismantle two syndicates smuggling cigarettes and liquor worth RM2.4 million

SHAH ALAM: Police have successfully dismantled two syndicates actively involved in smuggling cigarettes and liquor across Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.

The operations, conducted under Ops Kontraban from September 18 to 22, resulted in seizures valued at over RM2.4 million.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk M Kumar confirmed that raids were carried out on five premises in industrial areas in Selangor and one in Negeri Sembilan.

He stated that these locations are believed to have been used as storage warehouses for the illicit goods.

The operation also led to the arrest of eight men and one woman suspected of being caretakers and workers at the premises.

Datuk M Kumar revealed that the arrested suspects comprised six locals and three foreigners, aged between 19 and 58.

“Initial investigations found that the syndicates had been active for the past three months by renting warehouses in industrial areas and running business behind closed doors to avoid detection by the authorities,” he said.

“These two syndicates used ungazetted routes, either by sea or land, to smuggle the goods from neighbouring countries for the market around the Klang Valley,” he added during a press conference here today.

The seized items included 4,720 cartons of various cigarette brands, 412 cartons of beer and 124 cartons of liquor.

Authorities also confiscated five vehicles, namely a Toyota Camry, Toyota Harrier, Toyota Innova, Perodua Alza and a lorry.

Datuk M Kumar confirmed the total value of the seizures, including the vehicles, was estimated at RM2.412 million.

He noted that further investigations are ongoing, including efforts to identify the owner of the warehouses used by the syndicates.

Background checks on the suspects revealed that two of them had previous criminal records.

Their records involved offences related to the possession of dangerous weapons, robbery and action under the Prevention of Crime Act 1959.

Datuk M Kumar said police are still investigating whether the syndicates had links with any organised crime groups in the country.

“All the suspects were remanded between four and 14 days under Section 135(1)(D) of the Customs Act 1967, Section 6(1)(C) and Section 55B of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for further investigation,” he concluded. – Bernama