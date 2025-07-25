Police ensure security at peaceful rally, respect right to assemble - IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Police respect the people’s right to assemble peacefully and express their views, in line with the Federal Constitution and the democratic values practised in the country, said Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail.

He said the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) would do its part to ensure that the rally scheduled for tomorrow at Dataran Merdeka is held in a safe and orderly manner.

“In that spirit, PDRM is committed to facilitating this rally to ensure it takes place smoothly, safely and with respect for shared public spaces,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Khalid emphasised the importance of cooperation from all parties to maintain a harmonious atmosphere during the gathering.

He also reminded participants to adhere to legal provisions and help preserve peace in surrounding areas.

“It is our hope that every voice expressed will be conveyed in a respectful manner, grounded in the values of courtesy and the social norms of Malaysian society,” he added.

The IGP advised the public not directly involved in the rally to plan their travel and check traffic updates to avoid inconvenience, as traffic disruptions are expected.

“In carrying out our responsibility to maintain national security, PDRM assures the people that public safety will continue to be safeguarded, while at the same time, the rights and freedoms of the people will be respected,” he said.

Mohd Khalid highlighted the need for balance between democratic rights and the rule of law, achievable through cooperation and shared responsibility.

He also thanked the public for their trust in PDRM and urged all parties to act prudently and maturely.

“Let us work together to ensure that every democratic space available is used positively, for the sake of maintaining harmony and the well-being of society as a whole,” he concluded.

Earlier, acting Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad confirmed that organisers had notified authorities of the rally, with over 2,000 personnel deployed for security. - Bernama