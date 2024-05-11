Police foil attempt to smuggle shoes, handbags worth RM3.1 mln

KOTA BHARU: Police foiled an attempt to smuggle branded shoes and handbags believed to be fake worth RM3.1 million yesterday.

General Operations Force Southeast Brigade Commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abd Hamid said the items were seized after police intercepted an Isuzu lorry on Jalan Ismail Petra, Tanah Merah at 1.30 pm.

“Checks on the lorry found 9,369 pairs of shoes of various brands, including Nike, Adidas and Timberland, and 1,866 units of handbags of brands such as LV, Chanel and Coach, all suspected to have been smuggled from Thailand.

“The items, believed to be counterfeit, were intended for the local market. The lorry driver, suspected to be acting as the delivery agent, has been detained,” he said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under the Trademarks Act 2019.

Meanwhile, Nik Ros Azhan said police also seized 13 cows, worth approximately RM175,500, after stopping a lorry at Kampung Machang Gacoh Meranti, Pasir Mas at around 2 am.

He said the cows, weighing 11,700 kilogrammes, are believed to have been smuggled from Thailand.

“A 25-year-old male suspect, believed to be transporting the animals to the local market, was detained. The case is being investigated under Section 36(1) of the Animals Act 1953,” he said.