MELAKA: Three men and two Indonesian women were arrested and an assortment of drugs worth about RM2.3 million were seized in two raids in Melaka on Friday (Nov 1).

Melaka police chief Datuk Zainol Samah said they also seized cash totalling RM6,400, which is believed to be from the sale of the drugs, while two vehicles were also confiscated in the raids on a condominium in Melaka Raya and a building in Jalan Merdeka here at about 3 am.

He said preliminary investigations found that all the suspects, aged between 21 and 37, are believed to have been active members of the drug smuggling and trafficking syndicate in Melaka since early this year.

“In the raids, police seized 12,920 grammes of powder believed to be ecstasy, 300 grammes of ketamine, 1,307 ecstasy pills and 280 Erimin 5 pills.

“Through preliminary investigations, the drugs seized are believed to be for the local market and could be used by 68,240 addicts,” he said in a statement today.

He added that three of the suspects tested positive for the drugs ketamine and benzo and all of them had no prior criminal records.

Zainol said all the suspects have been remanded for seven days Thursday (Nov 7) and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.