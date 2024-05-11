PETALING JAYA: FashionValet Sdn. Bhd founders Datin Vivy Yusof and her husband Datuk Fadzaruddin Shah Anuar have been summoned for questioning at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya this morning.

MACC chief Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed that both founders are expected to be questioned regarding the losses sustained by Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB) and Khazanah Nasional investing in FashionValet, MalaysiaKini reported.

“We will record statements from the husband and wife today,” Azam was quoted as saying.

He also said statements from four employees working at PNB, Khazanah Nasional and the Ministry of Finance were recorded by investigators.

These employees are officers “in charge of investment affairs”, as quoted at the agencies, according to Azam.

MACC reportedly conducted a raid in FashionValet’s office in Kuala Lumpur on Monday (Nov 4) as part of the commission’s probe into PNB and Khazanah Nasional’s losses following their public fund investments totaling RM43.9 million.

A TikTok video by MACC also confirmed that FashionValet’s four locations were raided.

MACC is investigating the losses under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009 for providing false claims.

Last Friday, both Vivy and Fadzaruddin announced their resignation from their posts in the company in light of these recent issues.