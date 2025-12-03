Police have received 894 reports against Zamri Vinoth - IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) has received 894 reports regarding the controversial statement by independent preacher Muhammad Zamri Vinoth Kalimuthu who allegedly insulted Hinduism recently.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the police had recorded Muhammad Zamri’s statement and the investigation paper was still under review by the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC).

“So far, there has been no further instruction from the AGC regarding this case,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Commenting on the case involving three Era FM radio hosts who seemed to make fun of other religious ceremonies, Razarudin said his party had not received any further instructions from the AGC.

As of March, the PDRM has opened 31 investigation papers on issues related to religion, race and royalty (3R).

“There are 17 cases related to the Royal Institution, two cases of racism and 12 cases of religion, bringing the total to 31 cases and so far, no charges have been decided by the AGC,“ he said.

In addition, Razarudin advised the public not to get involved in issues related to the 3Rs that could threaten national peace, public order, people’s well-being, political stability, economic stability and inter-racial harmony in the country.

According to him, the 3R issue is a new war strategy that can destroy the country with only the tip of a finger.

He said the public should be more mature, not overly emotional, should filter all information, news or videos shared on social media and should not be easily influenced by information that is not yet authentic.

“Avoid writing statuses, comments, tweets, photo posts, posters or videos that are made without understanding socio-cultural factors and racial sensitivities, resulting in displeasure, insult or discord,” he said.

The 3R concept of Research, Responsibility and Report should be the core and should always be inculcated before sharing any information on social media as well as mutual respect and love for peace should be pinned.

He said the public should also not to be easily influenced by the agendas of certain parties who have personal agenda and interests.