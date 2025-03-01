Police hunt four suspects in tourist robbery case

KUANTAN: The police are tracking four men, believed to be locals, for the abduction and robbery of two tourists from China in Pekan Gohtong Jaya, Bentong, last Monday.

Bentong District police chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar said the incident took place around 6.30 pm, when a 27-year-old female victim and a 26-year-old male victim were walking in Pekan Gohtong Jaya.

He said the two victims were approached by four unknown men who forced them into a BMW luxury car.

“During the incident, a struggle ensued between the victims and the suspects. The female victim eventually managed to escape from the vehicle, while the male victim was abducted by the suspects.

“The male victim was later abandoned by the roadside after the suspects took a sum of cash and transferred money from the victim into their account. Both victims sustained minor injuries and were treated at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital,” he said in a statement today.

Zaiham said the case was being investigated under sections 365/394 of the Penal Code.

The police are appealing to those who have any information related to the incident to contact the Bentong District Police Headquarters operations room at 09-2222222 or the nearest police station to assist investigations.