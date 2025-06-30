Police hunt Myanmar national for killing co-worker at KL scrap metal shop

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are searching for a Myanmar national suspected of killing his co-worker following a dispute at a scrap metal shop in Jalan 1/18B, Kampung Batu, Off Jalan Ipoh.

The incident occurred late last night.

Sentul District Police Chief ACP Ahmad Sukarno Mohd Zahari stated that five witnesses, including the shop owner, co-workers, and the victim’s family, are being interviewed.

“Initial investigations indicate the victim died from stab wounds. A knife was recovered, but it is unclear if it was the weapon used,“ he said.

Police responded to an emergency call from the shop owner at 11:33 pm yesterday, reporting a fight between two workers—a 37-year-old local man and the Myanmar suspect—while they were drinking.

Officers found the victim shirtless, holding a machete, with injuries to his shoulder, head, neck, and chin.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.