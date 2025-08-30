Police hunt parole violator who absconded from PBSL programme

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are searching for a prisoner who disappeared from the Licensed Release of Prisoners programme in Desa Coalfields, Sungai Buloh.

Sungai Buloh district police chief Superintendent Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor confirmed receiving a missing person report at eleven pm yesterday.

The parole violator is thirty nine year old M Devan, serving a twelve month sentence at Kajang Prison for motor vehicle theft.

He is suspected to have absconded from the supervision of the Wangsa Maju District Parole and Community Services Office.

A search conducted by the parole office failed to locate the Licensed Free Person.

Police stations across the region show no record of his arrest or detention in any lockup.

Checks at Kuala Lumpur Hospital and Selayang Hospital also revealed no admission records.

Devan’s family confirmed that the prisoner did not return to his residence.

Police urge anyone with information to contact Inspector Ekmal Hasif Mohd Noor or the Saujana Utama police station. – Bernama