Police hunt reckless ‘basikal lajak’ teens after viral bridge stunt

KUALA TERENGGANU: Police are actively searching for a group of teenagers involved in reckless cycling on Terengganu’s iconic drawbridge.

The incident, captured in a viral 40-second video, shows the youths riding modified bicycles at high speed while ignoring traffic safety.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairuddin confirmed that investigations are ongoing to identify the individuals responsible.

The teens could face charges under Regulation 42(1)(a) of the Road Traffic Rules 1959 for riding dangerously altered bicycles.

“Cyclists can be prosecuted for modifying bikes to a hazardous extent. Parents must monitor their children’s activities, as negligence may also lead to legal consequences,“ he stated.

Authorities have urged the public to report similar incidents to prevent further disruptions to public safety.

To curb such behaviour, police will intensify patrols in high-risk areas, including popular teen hangout spots in Kuala Terengganu.

The case highlights growing concerns over illegal bicycle modifications and reckless riding among youths. - Bernama