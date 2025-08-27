Police hunt suspect in Ipoh murder case after body found in alley

IPOH: Police are searching for a suspect linked to the murder of a man whose body was discovered in an alley near Jalan Horley.

Ipoh District Police Chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad confirmed authorities have identified both the owner and driver of a bonded truck connected to the case.

The incident came to light around 6 am when a hotel employee alerted police about a fully clothed man lying motionless at the location.

Initial examination revealed the victim lying in a pool of blood with severe head and back injuries, though no identification documents were found on his person.

Closed-circuit television footage review showed the victim being chased by a white bonded truck before engaging in a struggle with the suspect around 4.24 am.

The victim subsequently fell in front of the vehicle before being run over and abandoned at the scene.

An autopsy conducted at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital’s Forensic Department determined the cause of death as head and chest injuries resulting from a road collision.

Authorities are investigating the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Members of the public with relevant information are urged to contact Senior Investigating Officer ASP Mahani Mohammed at 019-2618221 or visit their nearest police station. – Bernama