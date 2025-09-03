Police hunt suspects in attack on Lim Guan Eng trial witness in Selangor

SHAH ALAM: Police are actively searching for suspects involved in the attack on a key witness in former Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng’s corruption trial.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar confirmed that investigations are ongoing with several witness statements already recorded.

He stated that authorities are gathering statements from multiple witnesses to establish the motive and method behind the incident.

The operation to locate the suspects is being handled by Petaling Jaya district police’s Criminal Investigation Department with support from Selangor police contingent headquarters.

Shazeli had previously confirmed on August 11 that the break-in at the witness’s home was being treated as a criminal case.

Media reports indicated the victim suffered facial and hand injuries after being attacked by ten men who broke into his Petaling Jaya residence on August 6.

Lim Guan Eng, who serves as DAP Advisor, faces multiple corruption charges in Sessions Court related to the Penang Undersea Tunnel project. – Bernama