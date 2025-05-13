Police identify nine FRU personnel killed in road crash

TELUK INTAN: The nine Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel who were killed in a road accident here today were all from the FRU unit in Sungai Senam, Ipoh.

Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin said eight of them were from Perak and one was from Kedah.

He identified them as Sjn Perumal a/l Sugunanathan, 44, from Lahat; Sjn Mohd Roslan Abd Rahim, 46, from Tanjung Rambutan; Kpl Mohd Pozli Jaudin, 41, from Gunung Rapat; Kpl Nurit Ak Pandak, 34, from Kampar; Kpl Amiruddin Zabri, 38, from Gopeng; Kpl Mohamad Hilmi Mohd Azlan, 38, from Taiping; Kpl Muhamad Akmal Muhamad, 35, from Kuala Kurau; L/Kpl Damarrulan Abdul Latif, 33, from Ipoh; and constable Akmal Wafi Annuar, 28, from Lunas, Kedah.

Their FRU truck was rammed by a lorry carrying sand at about 8.50 am along Jalan Chikus-Sungai Lampam.