Police investigate commotion at Bersatu AGM involving shouting during Muhyiddin speech

SHAH ALAM: Police have initiated an investigation into the commotion that occurred during the 8th Bersatu Annual General Assembly at the Ideal Convention Centre here yesterday.

Shah Alam District Police Chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim confirmed they received a police report at 12:18 am today from the party’s head of security.

According to the report, the complainant witnessed two male party members stand up and shout during Bersatu President Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yasin’s speech.

The security head approached one individual to calm the situation but was pulled from behind until he fell, triggering further disruption in the hall.

Other members successfully controlled the situation by escorting both men out of the venue, allowing the assembly to continue normally.

Mohd Iqbal confirmed the incident resulted in no injuries to any individuals and no property damage occurred.

He requested that anyone with additional information contact Senior Criminal Investigating Officer ASP Mohd Afandi Ahmad at 016-7252948.

The case is being investigated under Section 160 of the Penal Code. – Bernama