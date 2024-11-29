KUALA LUMPUR: Police are investigating a case of animal cruelty after three cats were found brutally murdered at a student residence in Setapak, Kuala Lumpur, two weeks ago.

Wangsa Maju police chief, ACP Mohamad Lazim Ismail, confirmed that a report was filed yesterday, and investigations are ongoing.

According to initial reports, the gruesome discovery was made on Nov 17, when a student alerted the security guard after finding the lifeless bodies of the cats on the stairs of the residence.

“Two statements have been recorded so far, and the case has been classified under Section 428 of the Penal Code, which covers the mischief and killing of animals,“ he said in a statement today.

The shocking incident gained widespread attention when a video showing the bloodied remains of the cats went viral on social media.