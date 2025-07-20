Police investigate Telegram scam involving teen’s nude photos

IPOH: Police are investigating two reports involving a 15-year-old girl who was tricked into sending nude photographs to an individual posing as a medical doctor on Telegram.

Manjung district police chief, ACP Hasbullah Abd Rahman (pic), stated that preliminary investigations showed the girl had sent several nude images after being misled by the suspect. The girl claimed the suspect contacted her through Telegram, introducing himself as a doctor conducting remote health screenings.

“She was asked to provide personal and family details, along with nude photographs, allegedly for cervical and breast cancer screening. The victim was told only photos were needed, with no physical examination required. She later realised she had been deceived and lodged a police report fearing the images might be leaked,” said Hasbullah.

The case is being investigated under Section 15(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact Investigating Officer Inspector Nur Munawarah at 011-1624 0391 or the Manjung District Police Headquarters at 05-688 6222.

Hasbullah advised parents and the public to remain cautious about online interactions, avoid sharing personal details with strangers, and enable Telegram’s two-step verification for added security. - Bernama