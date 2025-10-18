Police investigate voice recording insulting Raja of Perlis

ARAU: Police have received a report regarding a voice recording allegedly resembling a political leader in the state, believed to contain defamatory, deceptive and insulting statements against the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail and the Raja Perempuan Perlis, Tuanku Tengku Fauziah Almarhum Tengku Abdul Rashid.

Arau police chief Supt Ahmad Mohsin Md Rodi said Arau UMNO Youth secretary Hazalan Haron lodged the report at about 5.30 pm today after watching a video which featured the voice recording.

The recording was disseminated openly across several social media platforms, and contains untrue information which could affect the dignity and reputation of the Perlis Royal Institution.

He said investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, Perlis UMNO Youth Secretary Ahmad Nazrin Abdul Aziz, who is also Acting Arau UMNO Youth Chief, said that the police report was not politically motivated, but was made out of moral responsibility and in the spirit of defending the Constitutional Monarchy system.

He said that the integrity and dignity of the Royal Institution must always be preserved for the well-being of the people and the stability of the state.

He also called on all parties, especially state leaders and civil servants, to be more careful in issuing statements that touched on the Royal Institution. – Bernama